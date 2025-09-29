Left Menu

Max Verstappen Shines on GT3 Debut; Akshay Gupta Battles to 4th at NLS

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen claimed victory in his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring, while Indian racer Akshay Gupta showcased resilience, battling to a 4th place finish in the VT2-F+4WD class despite a dramatic race. Gupta's focus now shifts to the final NLS season round and future testing opportunities.

29-09-2025
Akshay Gupta (Photo/ Akshay Gupta Media team). Image Credit: ANI
Formula 1 icon Max Verstappen captured headlines with his GT3 debut victory at the Nurburgring on Saturday. Meanwhile, endurance racer Akshay Gupta, racing for STENLE Marketing Mertens Motorsport, delivered a commendable performance, finishing 4th in the VT2-F+4WD class during the 9th round of the ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

Despite challenging qualifying conditions caused by heavy fog, Gupta showed significant pace, advancing from 67th overall to 4th in class. An incident during his teammate Darian Donkel's stint, which included a dramatic spin, necessitated an extra pit stop, ultimately shaping the race outcome.

The tenacious effort of Gupta and his team saw them finish just over two minutes behind the class winner. Facing a tough season, Gupta expressed determination for the upcoming NLS finale, while also preparing to test an Aston Martin GT4, exploring opportunities for the 2026 season.

