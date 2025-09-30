Left Menu

Al-Hilal's Late Winner Keeps Perfect Asian Champions League Start Intact

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia clinched a last-minute victory over Nasaf in the Asian Champions League, marking their flawless start in the league phase. Al-Gharafa won against Al-Shorta, while Al-Ahli drew with Al-Duhail. Key performances from Marcos Leonardo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were highlighted.

Updated: 30-09-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal secured a thrilling late 3-2 victory over Uzbek side Nasaf in the Asian Champions League, maintaining their unblemished start in the league phase. A 79th-minute goal by Marcos Leonardo proved decisive after a back-and-forth battle on the pitch.

Despite being pegged back twice by the home team, Al-Hilal prevailed thanks to pivotal errors capitalized on by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Theo Hernandez. The match underlined the team's resilience and skill in securing vital league victories.

Elsewhere, Al-Gharafa defeated Al-Shorta, while Al-Ahli's match with Al-Duhail ended in a 2-2 draw. The competition heats up as teams vie for a place in the knockout stages, culminating in Saudi Arabia in April.

