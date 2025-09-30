Sports Highlights: Key Updates from MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL

The sports world is buzzing with updates across major leagues. In MLB, the New York Mets reaffirm their confidence in Carlos Mendoza, bringing him back as manager following a challenging season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins and the San Francisco Giants have opted for fresh leadership, parting ways with managers Rocco Baldelli and Bob Melvin, respectively.

In NBA news, the Dallas Mavericks are cautiously optimistic regarding point guard Kyrie Irving's recovery, addressing rumors suggesting he is ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, NBA veteran Kevin Durant, now with the Houston Rockets, expresses his willingness to extend his contract, signaling a potential long-term commitment to his new team.

On the NHL front, Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, the all-time leading goal scorer, is back in full-contact practice, gearing up for the season opener after a lower-body injury. In the NFL, several teams face challenges due to key player injuries, with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, and 49ers managing setbacks as they enter critical stages of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)