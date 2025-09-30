Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Critiques Long Tennis Season: Calls for Schedule Reform

Tennis star Iga Swiatek voices concerns over the 11-month tennis season, suggesting it's too lengthy and intense, thus affecting player health. During the 'Asian Swing,' several matches went uncompleted due to player injuries. Swiatek signifies a need to prioritize health over mandatory participation in tournaments.

30-09-2025
World number two Iga Swiatek has raised alarms about the demanding nature of the tennis season, advocating for a reduced schedule to preserve player health. This revelation comes amid heightened scrutiny of the 11-month-long men's and women's circuits during the "Asian swing," which has seen numerous player injuries disrupt tournament progress.

Camila Osorio was among those who retired hurt, while others like Lois Boisson, Zheng Qinwen, Lorenzo Musetti, and Jakub Mensik could not complete their matches in Beijing. Swiatek emphasized that fatigue is rampant among players, noting that the tail end of the season is particularly grueling.

The WTA's mandatory participation requirement in major tournaments has drawn criticism, with Swiatek suggesting it's impractical for top players to adhere to. Despite her commitment to this year's events, she acknowledges the necessity of prioritizing health. The Professional Tennis Players' Association, meanwhile, has taken legal action against governing bodies, labeling the current system as unsustainable.

