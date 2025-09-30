Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Victory: A Step Closer at the China Open

Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the China Open quarterfinals. Improving her head-to-head count against Bencic to 4-2, Gauff's recent victories include the Australian Open while Bencic triumphed at Abu Dhabi. The ATP men's semifinals were also held in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:49 IST
Coco Gauff took a significant step forward at the China Open by breaking Belinda Bencic's serve in the decisive set and winning the match 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This victory propels her into the tournament's quarterfinals.

Gauff, the second seed, showcased her improving form as she now leads her head-to-head record with the Swiss player, Belinda Bencic, at 4-2. Their latest encounters include Gauff's triumph at the Australian Open, although Bencic claimed victory at Abu Dhabi and reached impressive stages in other major tournaments this year.

Meanwhile, Beijing also hosted the men's semifinals, featuring talents like Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. The ATP tournament will move on to the Shanghai Masters, spanning 12 days, with the final scheduled for October 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

