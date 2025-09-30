Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian men's football team is making strategic adjustments ahead of the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier matches against Singapore. Head coach Khalid Jamil on Tuesday made the decision to release five players, including Jithin MS and Manvir Singh (jr), from the preparatory camp.

The news was confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which listed the players released as defender Asheer Akhtar, forwards Jithin and Manvir Singh (jr), winger Mohammed Aimen, and midfielder Vibin Mohanan. This move comes shortly after the addition of star striker Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates, Rahul Bheke and Roshan Singh Naorem, to the camp.

The inclusion of these three players has brought the total count of participants in the camp to 28. The camp, which initially had 18 players, faced delays because 14 participants were not released by their clubs. The issues with player availability partly stemmed from seven Bengaluru FC players and other club commitments, but these have since been resolved in time for the October matches.