Left Menu

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Indian men's football team coach Khalid Jamil released five players from the preparatory camp for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore. The camp, which began with only 18 players, now includes 28 after notable players like Sunil Chhetri joined. Club conflicts initially delayed player releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:56 IST
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's football team is making strategic adjustments ahead of the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier matches against Singapore. Head coach Khalid Jamil on Tuesday made the decision to release five players, including Jithin MS and Manvir Singh (jr), from the preparatory camp.

The news was confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which listed the players released as defender Asheer Akhtar, forwards Jithin and Manvir Singh (jr), winger Mohammed Aimen, and midfielder Vibin Mohanan. This move comes shortly after the addition of star striker Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates, Rahul Bheke and Roshan Singh Naorem, to the camp.

The inclusion of these three players has brought the total count of participants in the camp to 28. The camp, which initially had 18 players, faced delays because 14 participants were not released by their clubs. The issues with player availability partly stemmed from seven Bengaluru FC players and other club commitments, but these have since been resolved in time for the October matches.

TRENDING

1
RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

 India
2
Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

 Global
3
Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dangote Refinery

Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dango...

 Global
4
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025