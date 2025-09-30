Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Magic: Leading India to Victory in Asia Cup

Kuldeep Yadav regained his form in the Duleep Trophy before leading India to victory in the Asia Cup. As the tournament's highest wicket-taker, he was instrumental alongside teammates Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and key players like Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh in India's success against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav, having spent the England series on the bench, rejuvenated his bowling by participating extensively in the Duleep Trophy. The effort paid off as he emerged as the Asia Cup's highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps, including a formidable performance against Pakistan, where he secured 4/30 in four overs.

Yadav's effective middle-over bowling, supported by captain-backed strategies, solidified India's victories. The skilled spin combination with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel left opponents struggling, showcasing their adeptness in controlling runs and taking crucial wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sanju Samson played significant roles, with Varun delivering in challenging over phases and Samson stabilizing the innings during a crucial partnership. Rinku Singh's decisive boundary wrapped up the victory, underscoring the team's collaborative triumph in the tournament.

