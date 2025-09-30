Real Madrid's Historic Journey to Kazakhstan: Champions League Adventure
Real Madrid travels to Kazakhstan to play Kairat Almaty in the Champions League. Despite the long journey, Madrid remains focused, aiming to recover from their recent defeat to Atlético Madrid. Meanwhile, other exciting matches include Bayern Munich's visit to Cyprus and Chelsea's clash with Benfica at Stamford Bridge.
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
In an unprecedented move, Real Madrid will embark on a historic journey to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League on Tuesday. Known for their prowess in Europe, Madrid faces a long trek to the eastern capital of the country.
Madrid coach Xabi Alonso expressed confidence, downplaying the travel's impact, despite a recent loss to Atlético Madrid. Kairat Almaty, though new to the tournament, boasts a strong home record.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich takes on a new team in Cyprus, while Chelsea hosts Benfica at Stamford Bridge, rekindling ties with former coach José Mourinho. Other thrilling European matches are set, promising high-stakes excitement for fans.