India's Batting Resilience Shines in Rain-Reduced World Cup Opener

In the ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, India's Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma led a powerful comeback, securing a score of 269/8 in a rain-shortened 47-over match. Their critical seventh-wicket partnership of 103 runs distinguished India's innings, overcoming a challenging scenario inflicted by Inoka Ranaweera's bowling.

Updated: 30-09-2025 20:11 IST
India showcased impressive resilience in their ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka despite a rain-shortened format. The match, reduced to 47 overs, saw India reach a competitive total of 269/8, greatly assisted by half-centuries from Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma.

Guided by a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Amanjot, who scored 57 off 56 balls, and Deepti, who contributed a quick-fire 53, India overcame a precarious position at 124/6. This pivotal partnership effectively nullified Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera's efforts, who had earlier reduced India from 120/2 to 121/5 with her figures of 4/46.

Opener Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also played crucial roles, adding 37 and 48 runs, respectively, to lay the foundation for India's innings. Despite losing key players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession, India's tenacity ensured a solid start to their World Cup campaign.

