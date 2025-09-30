Nagaland's Bold Serve: Empowering Table Tennis Talent

The Nagaland government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, reiterated its dedication to advancing table tennis on a global scale. The announcement was made on Tuesday during the inauguration of the 28th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship, organized by the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA).

Speaking at the event, Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye, emphasized the government's determination to produce players who can compete at both national and international levels. Kenye highlighted the growth of the sport in Nagaland since the NTTA's inception in 1972, noting the expansion of participating districts from six to thirteen.

This year's championship welcomes 143 participants, including 114 men and 29 women, competing across various categories, such as Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, men's singles, and team events. The event aims to conclude on October 3 and is a pivotal milestone toward Nagaland's aspiration to excel in table tennis globally.