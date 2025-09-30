Left Menu

Nagaland's Bold Serve: Empowering Table Tennis Talent

The Nagaland government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is committed to promoting table tennis to international standards. The 28th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship showcases top talent from 13 districts, with 143 participants competing in various categories, paving the way for Nagaland's global sports ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST
Nagaland's Bold Serve: Empowering Table Tennis Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, reiterated its dedication to advancing table tennis on a global scale. The announcement was made on Tuesday during the inauguration of the 28th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship, organized by the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA).

Speaking at the event, Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye, emphasized the government's determination to produce players who can compete at both national and international levels. Kenye highlighted the growth of the sport in Nagaland since the NTTA's inception in 1972, noting the expansion of participating districts from six to thirteen.

This year's championship welcomes 143 participants, including 114 men and 29 women, competing across various categories, such as Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, men's singles, and team events. The event aims to conclude on October 3 and is a pivotal milestone toward Nagaland's aspiration to excel in table tennis globally.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025