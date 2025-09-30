Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track
Neeraj Chopra expressed joy as para javelin athlete Sumit Antil clinched gold at the World Para Athletics Championships. Neeraj praised the new Mondo track's installation, advocating for better training infrastructure. Despite back spasms limiting him recently, Neeraj congratulated Sumit for setting a new meet record.
Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra praised para javelin thrower Sumit Antil after he won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships held on a newly-laid Mondo track in JLN Stadium. Neeraj expressed his desire to compete on the premium track, deeming it vital for better athletic training.
Chopra, who suffered from back spasms, noted the significance of the mega event being hosted in India and congratulated Sumit for setting a meet record. Sumit's victorious throw of 71.37m smashed his previous record of 70.83m set last year.
He commended Devendra Jhajharia for pioneering India's javelin dominance, noting that the nation's success in the sport was due to contributions from athletes like Jhajharia, and now Sumit and other para athletes continue the legacy.
