Thrilling Comebacks and Historic Wins Highlight ISSF Junior World Cup

Day four of the ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi was marked by dramatic comebacks and historic victories. India's Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu secured gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, while Croatia's Toni Gudelj and Czechia's Lea Kucerova claimed their countries' first golds in the Trap events.

30-09-2025
Image 1(L-R): Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Naraen Pranav, Isha Taksale, Himanshu, Varvara Kardakova, and Kamil Nuriakhmetov. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi witnessed high-stakes competition as Indian duo Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged a riveting comeback to clinch gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They defeated fellow Indians Shambhavi S Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav in a thrilling showdown.

Croatia's Toni Gudelj and Czechia's Lea Kucerova added excitement by earning their nations' first gold medals in the tournament with impressive performances in the Trap events. India continued to dominate the medal tally, amassing a total of 23 medals, including seven golds, solidifying its top position.

The day also saw Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat win bronze in the men's Trap final, contributing to India's robust performance. In pistol events, notable performances included India's Tejaswani leading the women's 25m Pistol precision stage and Raghav Verma topping the men's 25m Pistol precision. The competition remains fierce as rapid-fire stages loom and nations vie for top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

