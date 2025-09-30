Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener

India secured a 59-run victory against Sri Lanka using the DLS Method in the ICC Women's World Cup opener. Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's crucial partnership helped India score 269/8. Sri Lanka was all out for 211 with Deepti taking three wickets, initiating India's campaign with a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:46 IST
India Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup, clinching a 59-run win using the DLS Method on a rain-affected day.

The Indian team's innings was revived by a remarkable 103-run partnership between Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma, leading to a score of 269/8 in a reduced 47-overs match.

Despite a tough start against Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera, India's comeback saw them successfully defend a DLS target of 271 as Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul helped dismiss Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4 overs.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025