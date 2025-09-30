India Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener

India emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup, clinching a 59-run win using the DLS Method on a rain-affected day.

The Indian team's innings was revived by a remarkable 103-run partnership between Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma, leading to a score of 269/8 in a reduced 47-overs match.

Despite a tough start against Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera, India's comeback saw them successfully defend a DLS target of 271 as Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul helped dismiss Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4 overs.