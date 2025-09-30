Left Menu

Deepti and Amanjot Shine as India Triumphs over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener

Deepti Sharma's stellar half-century and strategic bowling alongside debutant Amanjot Kaur's resilience helped India secure a 59-run DLS win against Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup opener. Despite early setbacks, India capitalized on Sri Lanka's fielding errors, setting a challenging target that proved too much for the visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deepti Sharma exhibited her class with both bat and ball, delivering a composed half-century and a decisive three-wicket haul to guide India to a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Women's World Cup opener via the DLS method.

Sri Lanka, after opting to field, seemed to hold the upper hand when the Indian team wobbled at 124/6. However, sloppy fielding allowed India to set a competitive score of 270 in a rain-shortened match.

Amanjot Kaur, making her debut, partnered with Deepti for a vital 103-run partnership, stabilizing the innings. In response, despite Chamari Athapaththu's valiant 43, Sri Lanka succumbed to India's precise bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

