Deepti and Amanjot Shine as India Triumphs over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener

Deepti Sharma exhibited her class with both bat and ball, delivering a composed half-century and a decisive three-wicket haul to guide India to a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Women's World Cup opener via the DLS method.

Sri Lanka, after opting to field, seemed to hold the upper hand when the Indian team wobbled at 124/6. However, sloppy fielding allowed India to set a competitive score of 270 in a rain-shortened match.

Amanjot Kaur, making her debut, partnered with Deepti for a vital 103-run partnership, stabilizing the innings. In response, despite Chamari Athapaththu's valiant 43, Sri Lanka succumbed to India's precise bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)