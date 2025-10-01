Left Menu

Nepal's T20 Upset: West Indies Foil Clean Sweep Dream

Nepal, with a historic lead in the T20 series against West Indies, faltered in the final match, losing by 10 wickets. Despite an 84-3 start, Nepal collapsed, with Ramon Simmonds taking 4-15. West Indies' Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste secured victory. Nepal eyes World Cup qualifiers next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:39 IST
Nepal's T20 Upset: West Indies Foil Clean Sweep Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nepal's hopes of a clean sweep in the Twenty20 series against the West Indies were dashed on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, Nepal fell short in the final match, losing by a significant margin of 10 wickets. The West Indies chased down the target of 123 with ease, accomplishing the goal without losing a wicket and with 7.4 overs to spare after dismissing Nepal for 122. Nepal started strong at 84-3 but suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets in six overs. Notably, Ramon Simmonds emerged as the hero for the West Indies by snagging four wickets for just 15 runs in three overs, while Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste led the winning charge with stand-out innings.

Despite the loss, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel remains optimistic, believing the series has boosted the team's confidence heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifiers, set to begin on October 8 in Oman.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
2
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Conc...

 Global
4
Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear in Its Wake

Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025