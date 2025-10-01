Nepal's T20 Upset: West Indies Foil Clean Sweep Dream

Nepal's hopes of a clean sweep in the Twenty20 series against the West Indies were dashed on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, Nepal fell short in the final match, losing by a significant margin of 10 wickets. The West Indies chased down the target of 123 with ease, accomplishing the goal without losing a wicket and with 7.4 overs to spare after dismissing Nepal for 122. Nepal started strong at 84-3 but suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets in six overs. Notably, Ramon Simmonds emerged as the hero for the West Indies by snagging four wickets for just 15 runs in three overs, while Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste led the winning charge with stand-out innings.

Despite the loss, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel remains optimistic, believing the series has boosted the team's confidence heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifiers, set to begin on October 8 in Oman.