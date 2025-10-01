Dramatic Shifts and New Beginnings in the World of Sports

Recent developments in the sports arena include significant player injuries, franchise moves, and personal milestones. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss upcoming games due to a hamstring injury, affecting the team's performance against the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Guardians have added outfielder Chase DeLauter to their wild-card roster, marking a potential historic major league debut. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels seek a new manager after parting ways with Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery.

In other news, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov celebrates a record-breaking $136 million contract extension, while NHL veteran Max Pacioretty retires after a distinguished career. Lastly, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will miss the remainder of the season due to a major knee surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)