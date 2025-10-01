Mann Sharma's Epic Burpee Marathon: A Leap Beyond Limits for a Noble Cause

Indian athlete and adventurer Mann Sharma is poised to make history with the world's first-ever attempt at a Burpee Marathon. Scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Sharma aims to cover the full marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers exclusively through burpee broad jumps.

This ambitious endeavor, officially recognized by the World Book of Records, seeks to push the limits of physical endurance and mental resilience while raising awareness and funds for The One Friend NGO, which supports the education and empowerment of underprivileged children across India. Organized by Question Associates in partnership with Fit India, the event has garnered the support of the Sports Authority of India.

The challenge is unprecedented as the current world record for burpee broad jumps is merely 5.1 kilometers. Sharma's attempt to extend this record nearly eightfold is both herculean and inspirational. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has commended Sharma, highlighting how his journey embodies resilience and serves as an inspiration for millions, turning endurance into a platform for social change. The initiative not only aims to set a record but also seeks to ignite a movement encouraging educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

