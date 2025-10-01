Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Triumphs at China Open, Eyes Shanghai Masters

Jannik Sinner clinched the China Open title by defeating 19-year-old Learner Tien with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory. This win marks his third title of the season. Sinner, now focused on the Shanghai Masters, benefits from Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:44 IST
Jannik Sinner Triumphs at China Open, Eyes Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • China

Jannik Sinner secured the China Open championship with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over American teenager Learner Tien in Wednesday's final. This win reinforces his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Rebounding from his U.S. Open setback, Sinner claimed his third title this season, bringing his career total to 21. His superior play dominated Tien, the tournament's second-youngest finalist ever.

Next up for Sinner is the Shanghai Masters, where he'll be favored following Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to an ankle injury. The ATP event in Beijing also featured the concurrent WTA 1000 tournament reaching its fourth round, with famous players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff advancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

 India
2
Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

 India
3
Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

 Turkey
4
Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025