Jannik Sinner Triumphs at China Open, Eyes Shanghai Masters

Jannik Sinner secured the China Open championship with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over American teenager Learner Tien in Wednesday's final. This win reinforces his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Rebounding from his U.S. Open setback, Sinner claimed his third title this season, bringing his career total to 21. His superior play dominated Tien, the tournament's second-youngest finalist ever.

Next up for Sinner is the Shanghai Masters, where he'll be favored following Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to an ankle injury. The ATP event in Beijing also featured the concurrent WTA 1000 tournament reaching its fourth round, with famous players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff advancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)