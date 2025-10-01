Gael Monfils Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis

In a heartfelt announcement, Gael Monfils has revealed his intention to retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season. Known for his dynamic style and exuberant athleticism, Monfils took to social media to express his gratitude for a career spanning over two decades.

Beginning his journey with a racket at just two and a half years old, the French tennis star has captured 13 titles and captivated the tennis world with his extraordinary on-court performances. Monfils acknowledged the privilege of playing during a golden age of tennis, competing against legends like Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray.

Monfils, who recently made history as the oldest ATP Tour title winner at 38, spoke fondly of his experiences and expressed peace with his decision to retire. He continues to be an inspiration to fans worldwide, including his wife, Ukrainian player Elena Svitolina, and their family.

(With inputs from agencies.)