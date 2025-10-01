Left Menu

Poonawalla Eyes Golden Opportunity with RCB Stake Amidst Sale Speculations

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, is considering purchasing a stake in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Speculation about the franchise's sale has grown following a tragic incident and comments from IPL's first commissioner, Lalit Modi, highlighting RCB's value as a strategic investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:10 IST
RCB celebrating title (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This move follows a tumultuous period for RCB, owned by United Spirits, after a deadly stampede marred their maiden title victory celebration.

Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, RCB secured their inaugural IPL title, but chaos ensued outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring over 50. The Central Administrative Tribunal held RCB liable for the tragic incident, fuelling speculations of the franchise's potential sale.

Lalit Modi, IPL's inaugural commissioner, amplified these rumors, asserting that buying RCB is an unparalleled investment opportunity. Modi foresees substantial global funds vying for the franchise, believing its sale will set a new benchmark for IPL team valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

