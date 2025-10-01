Poonawalla Eyes Golden Opportunity with RCB Stake Amidst Sale Speculations

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This move follows a tumultuous period for RCB, owned by United Spirits, after a deadly stampede marred their maiden title victory celebration.

Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, RCB secured their inaugural IPL title, but chaos ensued outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring over 50. The Central Administrative Tribunal held RCB liable for the tragic incident, fuelling speculations of the franchise's potential sale.

Lalit Modi, IPL's inaugural commissioner, amplified these rumors, asserting that buying RCB is an unparalleled investment opportunity. Modi foresees substantial global funds vying for the franchise, believing its sale will set a new benchmark for IPL team valuations.

