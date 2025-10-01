Detroit Tigers' Pitch Shatters Camera Lens and Guardians' Hopes

In an unexpected twist during the American League Wild Card Series, the Detroit Tigers not only secured a victory over the Cleveland Guardians but also caused a unique disruption on the field.

One of Tarik Skubal's high-velocity pitches, clocked at 100mph, deflected off Angel Martinez's bat during the fourth inning, leading to a direct collision with a stationary camera lens behind the batter. The impact shattered the lens, sending fragments flying and temporarily halting the game as crews cleared the debris.

As the Tigers celebrated their 2-1 win, the Guardians remained hopeful, aiming to rebound and secure their position in the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.

(With inputs from agencies.)