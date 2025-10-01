Left Menu

Tensions Rise: No Handshakes in Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan Showdown

In a move mirroring the men's team's actions during the Asia Cup, India's women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will refrain from customary handshakes with Pakistan players at their Women's World Cup match in Colombo. This decision is in line with ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan has seeped into the world of women's cricket as the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, plans to skip the customary handshakes with Pakistani players during their Women's World Cup clash in Colombo.

This decision follows the precedent set by the Indian men's team during the Asia Cup in Dubai, who refused to accept the winner's trophy from a Pakistan representative, further escalating the strained cricketing relations between the two countries.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that there will be no handshakes or photo opportunities before and after the match, adhering to a policy aligned with the Indian government's stance against Pakistan.

