Jannik Sinner Shines at China Open as American Emma Navarro Upsets Swiatek

Jannik Sinner claimed the China Open title with a commanding win over Learner Tien and is now set for the Shanghai Masters. In the WTA 1000 tournament, Emma Navarro upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek. Navarro made history by reaching the quarterfinals alongside compatriots Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:31 IST
Jannik Sinner secured a decisive victory at the China Open, defeating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the final. This marks Sinner's third title of the season and his 21st overall. Following his triumph, Sinner is gearing up for the Shanghai Masters with high expectations.

Sinner, recovering from his U.S. Open setback, showcased his formidable skills against Tien, who became the second-youngest finalist in the tournament's history. Sinner now heads to Shanghai as the frontrunner, especially after Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to an injury.

In another thrilling development, American Emma Navarro stunned top-seeded Iga Swiatek at the WTA 1000 tournament. Navarro's victory marks her fourth win against a top-five opponent, as she joins fellow Americans Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals—a historical moment since the event's inception in 2004.

