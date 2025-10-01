Left Menu

Gardner's Heroics Propel Australia to Victory in World Cup Opener

Australia triumphed over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup opener, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner's century and disciplined bowling. Despite Sophie Devine's valiant effort for New Zealand, Australia's total of 326 proved unreachable. Key performances included Gardner's 115, and disciplined bowling from Sutherland and Molineux.

Updated: 01-10-2025 22:09 IST
Australia began their ICC Women's World Cup campaign with a commanding 89-run victory over New Zealand, largely thanks to a stellar century from Ashleigh Gardner and a disciplined bowling display. Gardner's 115 runs helped Australia post a formidable total of 326 all out in 49.3 overs.

In response, New Zealand's innings faltered despite Sophie Devine's remarkable 111 from 112 balls. The target proved insurmountable as Australia's bowlers, led by Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux, restricted New Zealand to 237 in 43.2 overs. The encounter was a testament to Australia's cricketing prowess.

The match saw early Australian setbacks, with a mini-collapse at 113 for 4, but Gardner anchored the innings, propelling Australia to a competitive total. New Zealand's early woes intensified with a dramatic start, losing two wickets without scoring, ultimately setting the stage for Australia's victory.

