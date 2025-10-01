Gardner's Heroics Propel Australia to Victory in World Cup Opener

Australia began their ICC Women's World Cup campaign with a commanding 89-run victory over New Zealand, largely thanks to a stellar century from Ashleigh Gardner and a disciplined bowling display. Gardner's 115 runs helped Australia post a formidable total of 326 all out in 49.3 overs.

In response, New Zealand's innings faltered despite Sophie Devine's remarkable 111 from 112 balls. The target proved insurmountable as Australia's bowlers, led by Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux, restricted New Zealand to 237 in 43.2 overs. The encounter was a testament to Australia's cricketing prowess.

The match saw early Australian setbacks, with a mini-collapse at 113 for 4, but Gardner anchored the innings, propelling Australia to a competitive total. New Zealand's early woes intensified with a dramatic start, losing two wickets without scoring, ultimately setting the stage for Australia's victory.

