Shubman Gill: Navigating the Transition Between Formats and Decisions on Bumrah's Involvement

India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, has announced that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies will be determined on a match-to-match basis. Gill stated that Bumrah's involvement will be contingent on the number of overs he bowls in each Test match and how his body responds post-match.

This follows ongoing discussions since earlier this year in England, where it was initially declared before the Anderson-Tendulkar series that Bumrah would only feature in three of the five Tests to manage his workload. Gill emphasized that decisions will be made based on the length of each Test match and the exertion levels of India's fast bowlers, maintaining a flexible approach without predetermined plans.

India is set to face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite experiencing a mixed cricketing season, Gill has been a significant figure, taking over as Test captain in May 2025 and making a remarkable start by scoring four centuries against England. However, transitioning between formats remains a formidable challenge for cricketers like Gill.