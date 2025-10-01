Catherine Debrunner's Triple Gold Triumph: A Record-Breaking Feat at World Para Athletics Championships

In a stunning performance on Wednesday at the World Para Athletics Championships, Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner captured a third gold medal, winning the 1500m T54 with a record time of 3 minutes 16.81 seconds.

She previously claimed victory in the women's 5000m T54 and 800m T53 events, while China's Zhou Zhaoqian, defending champion, took silver in both 800m competitions. Zhou hopes to even the score against Debrunner in the upcoming 100m and 400m sprints.

The host nation missed out on medals that day but maintained fourth place in the overall standings, with Brazil leading. Meanwhile, other competitors, such as Vladimir Sviridov and Luka Ekler, delivered impressive performances, setting new world records in their respective events.

