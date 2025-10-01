FC Goa Faces Second Defeat in Thrilling AFC Clash

In an intense AFC Champions League Group D match, Indian Super League team FC Goa succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan. The match, held on Wednesday, saw Tajikistan's champions recording their first victory, recovering from a heavy opening loss.

Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani were the stars of the show, scoring in the second half to secure the win for Istiklol. The defeat marks FC Goa's second consecutive loss in the league, following a previous defeat by Al Zawraa SC from Iraq.

Despite multiple efforts, including early attempts by Manuchehr Safarov and Muhammadjon Rahimov, FC Goa's defense, backed by keeper Hrithik Tiwari, initially held strong. However, Soirov broke the deadlock just after halftime, and Dehghani extended the lead, leaving FC Goa to regroup ahead of their next match against Al Nassr.