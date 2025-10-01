Left Menu

FC Goa Faces Second Defeat in Thrilling AFC Clash

FC Goa lost 0-2 to FC Istiklol in their AFC Champions League Group D match, marking their second consecutive defeat. Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani scored for Istiklol, who secured their first win. Despite several attempts, FC Goa couldn't find the net and now prepare to face Al Nassr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisor | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

In an intense AFC Champions League Group D match, Indian Super League team FC Goa succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan. The match, held on Wednesday, saw Tajikistan's champions recording their first victory, recovering from a heavy opening loss.

Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani were the stars of the show, scoring in the second half to secure the win for Istiklol. The defeat marks FC Goa's second consecutive loss in the league, following a previous defeat by Al Zawraa SC from Iraq.

Despite multiple efforts, including early attempts by Manuchehr Safarov and Muhammadjon Rahimov, FC Goa's defense, backed by keeper Hrithik Tiwari, initially held strong. However, Soirov broke the deadlock just after halftime, and Dehghani extended the lead, leaving FC Goa to regroup ahead of their next match against Al Nassr.

