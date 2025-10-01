Left Menu

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

London's Wembley Stadium is set to host its first college football game in 2026, featuring the Kansas Jayhawks against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Union Jack Classic. This event signifies another milestone for Wembley, previously known for hosting the NFL's first International Series game in 2007.

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026
In an exciting development for American college sports, London's iconic Wembley Stadium will host its inaugural college football game in 2026. The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash in what promises to be a historic Union Jack Classic, as confirmed by organizers on Wednesday.

This matchup marks a significant milestone for Wembley, which already has a storied history of international sporting events, including the NFL's first-ever International Series game back in 2007. Both university teams enjoy enthusiastic followings, with college football serving as a crucial stepping stone to the NFL.

Union Jack Classic Chairman and CEO, Brian Dubiski, highlighted the importance of the event, stating, "Hosting two elite Big 12 programs at Wembley Stadium positions this matchup as the premier international showcase for our sport." Fans and partners worldwide are eagerly anticipating an unforgettable athletic spectacle.

