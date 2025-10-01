Yogesh Kathuniya Embraces New Philosophy, Wins Silver at World Para Athletics

Yogesh Kathuniya, India's accomplished F56 discus thrower, has adopted a refreshing new life philosophy, which he believes will alter his athletic fortunes. At the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kathuniya clinched a silver medal by throwing 42.49 meters, marking India's sixth medal at the event, according to a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Historically, Kathuniya was known for his over-optimism, frequently declaring his intentions of winning gold ahead of key events. However, the coveted gold remained elusive, with silver placements in the past two Paralympic Games in Paris and Tokyo as well as at the world championships. On Tuesday, as he secured another silver, Kathuniya explained his shift in mindset: "I have stopped promising gold. Paris was disappointing, and this change in approach could eventually lead to better outcomes," he stated while draped in the tricolour, emphasizing the importance of both hard work and luck.

The 28-year-old athlete relished competing on home soil in the presence of his family and supporters, acknowledging the special significance of this achievement. He confessed that eliminating the pressure of gold promises allowed him to enjoy his performance more. Kathuniya also mentioned technical challenges, stating that strict belt-tightening reduced his throwing distance.

Looking ahead, Kathuniya has set his sights on the Asian Para Games in Japan. "That's my next target. I'm done with making bold predictions—now it's time for actions and results. Focusing on the process will ensure success," he remarked. Despite the challenging weather of heat and humidity at the Championships, the competition concluded with noticeable winds and rain, which Kathuniya wittily addressed as potentially aiding his performance.

Lastly, Kathuniya reflected on the evolution of para sports in India. "Para-athletes now have substantial backing, which was previously scarce. The landscape has changed with increasing support from sponsors. Importantly, the need for empathy over sympathy for para-athletes is being recognized," Kathuniya concluded optimistically. (ANI)

