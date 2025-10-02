Villarreal Stuns Juventus with Last-Minute Equalizer

In a thrilling Champions League match, Villarreal clinched a 2-2 draw against Juventus, thanks to a dramatic last-minute header by Renato Veiga. The Spanish side thwarted Juventus's hopes for a win on Wednesday.

Villarreal drew first blood in the 18th minute when Georges Mikautadze coolly finished in the far corner, following a keen pass from Nicolas Pepe. Despite consistent pressure with attempts from Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin kept them at bay before halftime.

The Italian squad bounced back in the second half, with Federico Gatti equalizing with an impressive overhead kick in the 49th minute. Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse to put Juventus ahead. However, Villarreal remained resilient, and Veiga's timely header from a corner earned them their first campaign point in the 90th minute.