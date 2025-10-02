Left Menu

Villarreal Stuns Juventus with Last-Minute Equalizer

Villarreal secured a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League. Renato Veiga's last-minute header denied Juventus a win. Georges Mikautadze scored first for Villarreal, but Juventus equalized and took the lead before Veiga's decisive goal ensured Villarreal's first point of the campaign.

Updated: 02-10-2025 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Champions League match, Villarreal clinched a 2-2 draw against Juventus, thanks to a dramatic last-minute header by Renato Veiga. The Spanish side thwarted Juventus's hopes for a win on Wednesday.

Villarreal drew first blood in the 18th minute when Georges Mikautadze coolly finished in the far corner, following a keen pass from Nicolas Pepe. Despite consistent pressure with attempts from Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin kept them at bay before halftime.

The Italian squad bounced back in the second half, with Federico Gatti equalizing with an impressive overhead kick in the 49th minute. Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse to put Juventus ahead. However, Villarreal remained resilient, and Veiga's timely header from a corner earned them their first campaign point in the 90th minute.

