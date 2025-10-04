Rugby-Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth in Rugby Championship finale
Quinn Tupaea scored a brace of tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in the Perth wet on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory.
Quinn Tupaea scored a brace of tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in the Perth wet on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory. The win put the All Blacks top of the table ahead of defending champions South Africa, but the Springboks can claim back-to-back titles with victory over Argentina in Twickenham later on Saturday.
Having replaced the dropped Billy Proctor in the number 13 jersey, Tupaea rewarded coach Scott Robertson's faith with two well-taken tries to put the All Blacks up 17-9 at halftime. Leroy Carter also crossed for New Zealand early in the opening half, with teammate George Bower coming off the bench to secure a bonus point by barging over for a fourth try seconds after the final hooter.
