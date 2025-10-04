Left Menu

Rugby-Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth in Rugby Championship finale

Quinn Tupaea scored a brace of tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in the Perth wet on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory.

Reuters | Perth | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:40 IST
Rugby-Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth in Rugby Championship finale
  • Country:
  • Australia

Quinn Tupaea scored a brace of tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in the Perth wet on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory. The win put the All Blacks top of the table ahead of defending champions South Africa, but the Springboks can claim back-to-back titles with victory over Argentina in Twickenham later on Saturday.

Having replaced the dropped Billy Proctor in the number 13 jersey, Tupaea rewarded coach Scott Robertson's faith with two well-taken tries to put the All Blacks up 17-9 at halftime. Leroy Carter also crossed for New Zealand early in the opening half, with teammate George Bower coming off the bench to secure a bonus point by barging over for a fourth try seconds after the final hooter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025