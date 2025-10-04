Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes Upset Against Dominant India in Women's World Cup Clash

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reveals strategy against India as they aim to secure their first ODI victory against them in the Women's World Cup. Despite historical setbacks, Pakistan remains focused on executing their game plan as they face off in Colombo.

Updated: 04-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:39 IST
Pakistan women's team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Pakistan's skipper Fatima Sana has hinted at strategic plans designed to challenge India's dominance as they prepare to meet in Colombo for the Women's World Cup. Despite the noise surrounding their rivalry, Pakistan is focused on altering their winless ODI record against India this Sunday.

The recently contested Asia Cup was rife with drama, including the infamous handshake dispute and Pakistan's complaint regarding match referee Andy Pycroft. Additionally, the trophy being taken from India after their final match triumph highlighted the controversies. The women's cricket teams now take center stage as Fatima, who took over the captaincy from Nida Dar, targets an historic win.

Fatima disclosed that the team has studied India's performances meticulously, crafting a strategy to surprise their rivals. In their World Cup opener, Pakistan endured a heavy defeat to Bangladesh, while India emerged victorious over Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened game. Fatima stressed the team's tight-knit nature, focusing strictly on cricket amid external distractions.

India enters the clash as favorites, boasting an unbeaten record against Pakistan. However, Fatima remains resolute, emphasizing that past records are meant to be broken. "We aim to play quality cricket regardless of our opponent and focus on the present match instead of previous encounters," stated Fatima before their pivotal match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

