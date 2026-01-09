Will Young Defends ODI Cricket's Legacy Amid Rising T20 Prominence

On a breezy Friday, New Zealand cricketer Will Young addressed concerns about the relevance of ODI cricket ahead of a packed series in India. Young defended the format, highlighting its historical significance and the inspiration it draws from two key ICC events: the World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

As New Zealand prepared for the three-match ODI series starting Sunday, Young acknowledged that with the looming T20 World Cup, focus might shift away from ODIs. However, he stressed the importance of playing for the nation, citing passion and motivation as essential elements when representing New Zealand.

Young also focused on supporting emerging talent within the Black Caps squad, expressing confidence in rookie leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. He emphasized the role of team camaraderie and backing young players to thrive in varying conditions, especially in the competitive cricket landscape of India.