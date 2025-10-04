Shubman Gill's First Stint as Indian ODI Captain: A New Era Begins
Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Gill considers this an immense honor and looks to build a strong campaign ahead of the 2027 World Cup. His recent success as Test captain and impressive individual performances set a promising stage for his leadership role.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision signaling a generational shift within Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been named the new ODI captain for India, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Gill, who is also the Test captain, expressed his immense pride and described the appointment as the 'biggest honor.' The move, announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, aims at preparing a fresh team for the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.
Gill has already showcased his leadership potential by guiding India to a significant win over the West Indies in his first home Test series as captain. With a roadmap set for the upcoming World Cup, Gill is keen to utilize the upcoming ODIs to build a formidable team capable of triumphing in international cricket's ultimate tournament.
The rise of Gill to the captaincy role marks a new era, with past stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping back from prominent roles. Gill's recent batting exploits, including a record-breaking Test series performance, add to the growing optimism around his tenure. His leadership comes after a period of significant team success and individual brilliance, setting high expectations for future achievements.
ALSO READ
Jadeja remains in ODI scheme of things: Ajit Agarkar
Rohit Sharma has been communicated about change of captaincy: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.
Bumrah rested for Australia ODIs due to workload management, status on Pandya's injury will be known in due time: Ajit Agarkar
West Indies Gears Up for High-Stakes Test Series Against India
West Indies Aim to Defy Odds Against India in Upcoming Test Series