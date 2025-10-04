Amorim's Tactical Shake-Up Yields Crucial Victory for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim made a bold strategic move and secured a critical 2-0 victory for Manchester United against Sunderland in the Premier League. This win provides much-needed relief for Amorim before the upcoming international break, amidst ongoing speculation regarding his future with the team.

Despite not yet leading United to consecutive league wins, Amorim's decision to sideline $84 million signing Matheus Cunha and start new goalkeeper Senne Lammens paid dividends. Early goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko, along with a clean sheet, marked a significant step forward for Amorim.

Elsewhere in the league, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took his team to the top of the standings with a 2-0 victory over West Ham. However, victory was bittersweet due to an injury to captain Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus scored a key goal, securing his team a 2-1 win over Leeds and moving them up to third in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)