Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Injured in Indianapolis Altercation

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, now a Fox Sports analyst, was hospitalized for stab wounds sustained in a downtown Indianapolis altercation early Saturday morning, according to police and Fox Sports.

Indianapolis police reported a "physical disturbance" around 12:30 a.m., involving two men, resulting in one with stab wounds and another with cuts. While neither was named in the police report, Fox Sports confirmed Sanchez's hospitalization in stable condition.

The incident, described by police as isolated and not random, is under review by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to decide on potential charges. Sanchez, having played 10 NFL seasons, was set to cover a game on Sunday. Fox Sports thanked medical staff for their care, while Sanchez's former team, the Jets, sent supportive messages.

