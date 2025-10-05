Ex-QB Mark Sanchez Hospitalized After Indianapolis Altercation

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been charged with battery following an altercation in downtown Indianapolis that left him hospitalized with stab wounds. Authorities report that the incident occurred shortly after midnight and involved another man, who sustained cuts during the dispute. Sanchez, who is an analyst for Fox Sports, is recovering in the hospital.

Sanchez, 38, faces multiple misdemeanors, including battery with injury and public intoxication. He remains in the hospital and has not been booked in the local jail. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final call on the charges, according to police statements.

Fox Sports issued a public statement expressing their gratitude to medical personnel and sending well-wishes to Sanchez for a speedy recovery. Sanchez, known for his NFL career primarily with the New York Jets, last played in the league in 2018. He was scheduled to cover the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders game this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)