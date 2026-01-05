Fatal Altercation in Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death by Motorcyclists

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, where Avinash, a 35-year-old man, was fatally stabbed following an altercation with two motorcyclists.

Police reports confirm that Avinash was found injured at around 2 am on January 1 and despite being rushed to two hospitals, succumbed to his injuries. An investigation was launched, and law enforcement used technical surveillance to arrest one suspect, Sahil, who confessed and implicated an accomplice, Harsh.

The disagreement that led to the stabbing happened when the accused, on a motorcycle, argued with Avinash, who was on foot. Officials are actively working to recover the weapon and motorcycle used in the incident.