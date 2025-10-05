Frenchman Mpetshi Perricard Stuns Fritz in Shanghai Masters

In a surprising turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, French tennis player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard triumphed over fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Mpetshi Perricard's powerful serve was key, delivering 12 aces compared to Fritz's nine, and securing decisive breaks in each set.

The match lasted just one hour and 25 minutes, marking Mpetshi Perricard's first victory against the American competitor. This win propels him into the fourth round, where he is set to face the 10th seed, Holger Rune.

In other developments, Holger Rune, Zizou Bergs, and Gabriel Diallo also advanced in their respective matches. Meanwhile, tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were scheduled for key matches later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)