Frenchman Mpetshi Perricard Stuns Fritz in Shanghai Masters

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a powerful server from France, defeated Taylor Fritz in the Shanghai Masters, progressing to round four. Mpetshi Perricard displayed impressive serving skills and secured crucial breaks to win in just one hour and 25 minutes. He will face Holger Rune next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a surprising turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, French tennis player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard triumphed over fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Mpetshi Perricard's powerful serve was key, delivering 12 aces compared to Fritz's nine, and securing decisive breaks in each set.

The match lasted just one hour and 25 minutes, marking Mpetshi Perricard's first victory against the American competitor. This win propels him into the fourth round, where he is set to face the 10th seed, Holger Rune.

In other developments, Holger Rune, Zizou Bergs, and Gabriel Diallo also advanced in their respective matches. Meanwhile, tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were scheduled for key matches later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

