Anisimova Triumphs at China Open with Strategic Plays

Amanda Anisimova clinched the China Open title in a riveting final against Linda Noskova, marking her second WTA 1000 triumph. Known for her precise shots, Anisimova dominated the first set, frustrating Noskova with strategic placements.

Despite a stumble in the second set, where Noskova gained momentum with strong serves and break points, Anisimova regained her form to control the third set decisively. The American's superior speed and skill left Noskova struggling, culminating in a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

This win adds to Anisimova's impressive year, including runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Her victory in Beijing not only highlights her tactical prowess but also strengthens her standing in the world rankings, enhancing her profile in professional tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)