Richa Ghosh Sparks India’s Late Surge in Women's World Cup
Richa Ghosh played a crucial role in India’s late recovery with a swift 35 runs in their Women's World Cup match against Pakistan. Despite struggles, her efforts pushed India to 247, with contributions from Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues. Pakistan's Diana Baig stood out with impressive bowling figures.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Richa Ghosh ignited a vital late recovery for India with a rapid 35-run innings, as the team was bowled out for 247 against Pakistan in a challenging Women's World Cup clash on Sunday.
Throughout their innings, India faced difficulties in maintaining momentum, with each batter, including openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, falling short after initial starts.
Key alliances formed by Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues, and later by Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, steadied the ship, while Richa's explosive 20-ball effort injected much-needed vitality. Diana Baig excelled for Pakistan with an outstanding bowling performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)