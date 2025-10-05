Left Menu

Mighty Marathas Dominate: Unbeaten Streak in Archery Premier League Continues

The Mighty Marathas maintained their unbeaten run in the Archery Premier League by defeating the Chola Chiefs with a 5–3 victory. Led by Dutch star Mike Schloesser, the Marathas navigated a competitive challenge from a Chiefs side featuring seasoned archers Rishabh Yadav, Deepika Kumari, and Brady Ellison.

Mighty Marathas continued their undefeated streak in the Archery Premier League, securing a 5-3 victory against the Chola Chiefs in a thrilling match on Sunday.

Dutch compound archer Mike Schloesser led the Marathas with precision, setting an early advantage. The match saw intense competition, with the Chiefs' experienced players, Rishabh Yadav, Deepika Kumari, and Brady Ellison, fighting back.

However, decisive performances, including perfect scores from Schloesser and Parneet Kaur, ensured the Marathas' triumph. Despite the Chiefs' strong performance, they couldn't capitalize on key moments, allowing the Marathas to clinch victory and remain unbeaten.

