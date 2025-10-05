Left Menu

Troubles Mount for Manchester City's Rodri with Another Injury Setback

Manchester City midfielder Rodri suffered a suspected hamstring injury during a Premier League match against Brentford. He was replaced by Nico Gonzalez, with City leading 1-0 courtesy of Erling Haaland's goal. This setback follows previous injuries, including ACL damage and recent groin issues.

  Country:
  United Kingdom

Manchester City's Rodri faced another injury hurdle as he left the field with a suspected hamstring issue during Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford. Replaced by Nico Gonzalez, City led 1-0, bolstered by Erling Haaland's early goal.

This incident adds to Rodri's challenging injury history. He had previously endured an ACL injury in September, sidelining him for eight months. This injury had already delayed his season start, compounded by a subsequent groin setback at the Club World Cup.

Rodri's persistent knee pain has been a concern, impacting his availability in crucial matches for Manchester City. The team's fans and management will be anxious for updates on his condition as the midfielder's recovery process begins anew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

