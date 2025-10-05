Left Menu

Prabhsimran's Heroics Help India A Clinch Series

Prabhsimran Singh's dazzling century set the stage for India A's two-wicket win over Australia A, securing a 2-1 unofficial ODI series victory. Despite a middle-order collapse, India A chased down Australia's 316, thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s steadying hand and a composed finish by Vipraj Nigam and Arshdeep Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh's explosive 102 off 68 balls paved the way for India A's thrilling two-wicket victory against Australia A, clinching the unofficial ODI series 2-1 on Sunday.

Faced with a formidable target of 316, India A seemed set for a comfortable win before a dramatic collapse saw them go from 262 for three to 301 for eight. However, the cool-headed efforts from Vipraj Nigam and Arshdeep Singh ensured India emerged victorious with 24 deliveries to spare.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag also played pivotal roles with half-centuries, supporting Prabhsimran's fiery innings. Earlier, Australia A's total was bolstered by Jack Edwards' commanding 89 and Liam Scott's aggressive 73.

