Indian Bowlers Dominate in Thrilling Women's World Cup Encounter

Indian bowlers excelled in a Women's World Cup match, leaving Pakistan at 150/8 after 40 overs. Kranti Gaud took three crucial wickets. Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh's notable batting performances helped India set a target of 247. The match showcased intense sporting rivalry and non-stop action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:41 IST
In a gripping Women's World Cup match, Indian bowlers displayed exceptional skill, leaving Pakistan reeling at 150 for eight after 40 overs. The match, played on Sunday, saw impressive performances from Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, and Deepti Sharma, who collectively toppled Pakistan's batting lineup.

Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig attempted to steady their side from a precarious position after Sidra Amin's hard-fought 81-run innings came to an end, courtesy of Rana. Gaud's three-wicket haul proved decisive, further denting Pakistan's chase.

India's innings was bolstered by Harleen Deol's steady 46 and Richa Ghosh's impactful 35, reaching a competitive 247 despite the challenging pitch conditions. The match was a testament to the fierce competition and showcased the high stakes of World Cup cricket.

