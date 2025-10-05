Left Menu

Giovanni's Grand Upset: Mpetshi Perricard Shakes Shanghai Masters

Big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard caused a major upset by defeating fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz at the Shanghai Masters, while defending champion Jannik Sinner retired after severe leg cramps. Despite challenging conditions, Novak Djokovic progressed, aiming for a record fifth title, as several other top seeds were also tested.

Giovanni's Grand Upset: Mpetshi Perricard Shakes Shanghai Masters
  • Country:
  • China

In a dramatic turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, French tennis player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard stunned audiences by defeating the fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5. The victory catapulted Mpetshi Perricard into the fourth round, marking a significant career milestone as he prepares to face 10th-seeded Holger Rune next.

The tournament also witnessed defending champion Jannik Sinner withdrawing due to leg cramps amidst the challenging humid conditions, trailing Tallon Griekspoor. Sinner's exit highlighted the physical demands on players, as Griekspoor expressed empathy while advancing.

Amidst the tense matches, Novak Djokovic battled through adversity, overcoming German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann and illness to stay on course for a potential fifth title in Shanghai. The conditions once again tested athletes' endurance, underscoring the grueling nature of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

