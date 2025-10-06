Left Menu

Beauden Barrett to Return for All Blacks' Northern Tour with Key Players Missing

Beauden Barrett is set to return to the All Blacks for their Northern Hemisphere tour. Despite injuries plaguing key players, including Ethan de Groot rejoining, replacements for others like Tyrel Lomax are necessary. The tour follows a challenging Rugby Championship campaign with Scott Robertson highlighting the squad's improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 06:41 IST
Flyhalf Beauden Barrett is poised to make a return for New Zealand's All Blacks as they embark on their Northern Hemisphere tour, despite a spate of injuries to several standout players. Having missed the team's victorious match against Australia in Perth due to a shoulder injury, Barrett is now set to rejoin the 36-man squad for the upcoming test against Ireland in Chicago on November 1.

Meanwhile, winger Caleb Clarke and prop Ethan de Groot are also back in action after recovering from injuries. However, the team will face challenges as they look for replacements for key players such as Tupou Vaa'i, Emoni Narawa, Noah Hotham, and Tyrel Lomax, the latter requiring surgery for a broken thumb, and Vaa'i potentially needing a knee operation.

After their match against Ireland, the All Blacks will take on Scotland, England, and Wales in November, following a taxing Rugby Championship campaign. Scott Robertson's squad showed marked improvements in recent games, culminating in a second-place finish behind South Africa who secured consecutive titles. Despite the pressures faced during the season, Robertson remains optimistic about the team's development and future prospects.

