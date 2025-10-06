Left Menu

AIFF Shake-Up: Leadership and League Overhaul in Indian Football

The AIFF is set for a significant restructuring with the adoption of a new draft constitution, as mandated by the Supreme Court. This could lead to the resignation of many executive members from either their national or state posts. The changes, including term limits and a revamped league structure, aim to align with global football standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST
AIFF Shake-Up: Leadership and League Overhaul in Indian Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) faces a major restructuring as its executive committee members must resign from either national or state leadership roles if the draft constitution is adopted. This move, approved by the Supreme Court, seeks to eliminate dual roles within the federation and streamline operations.

The draft, proposed by Justice L Nageswara Rao with SC approval, includes significant changes such as term limits for office-bearers and a new structure for India's top-tier football league. Notably, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains unaffected due to his lack of state unit positions.

The restructuring also proposes AIFF's exclusive control over the league, thus necessitating FSDL's current stake adjustment. The AIFF will aim to comply with the SC's timeline and FIFA's October 30 deadline, despite challenges from existing structures and associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025