AIFF Shake-Up: Leadership and League Overhaul in Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) faces a major restructuring as its executive committee members must resign from either national or state leadership roles if the draft constitution is adopted. This move, approved by the Supreme Court, seeks to eliminate dual roles within the federation and streamline operations.

The draft, proposed by Justice L Nageswara Rao with SC approval, includes significant changes such as term limits for office-bearers and a new structure for India's top-tier football league. Notably, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains unaffected due to his lack of state unit positions.

The restructuring also proposes AIFF's exclusive control over the league, thus necessitating FSDL's current stake adjustment. The AIFF will aim to comply with the SC's timeline and FIFA's October 30 deadline, despite challenges from existing structures and associations.

