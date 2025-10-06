Tiger Woods Set for TGL Season 2 Return

Tiger Woods is set to make his highly anticipated return to competitive golf in TGL Season 2, following a 15-month break due to injury. The news was announced by the indoor team golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

Woods will captain the Jupiter Links Golf Club in their opening match against New York Golf Club on January 13. This marks the start of a 15-match regular season schedule. The league's first-ever primetime Sunday match will see Woods and McIlroy face off as Jupiter Links compete against Boston Common Golf on March 1.

Despite recent health setbacks, including surgeries on his back and Achilles tendon, there is hope for Woods' further appearances in late 2025 events. TGL commences its second season with matches being held at a custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

