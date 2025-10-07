Left Menu

Bangladesh vs England: A Thrilling Women's World Cup Showdown

The Women's World Cup match saw Bangladesh scoring 178 all out in 49.4 overs against England. Key performers included Sobhana Mostary and Rabeya Khan for Bangladesh, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean led England's bowling attack. The match's scoreboard provided a comprehensive breakdown of each player's performance.

In an exhilarating Women's World Cup match between Bangladesh and England held on Tuesday, Bangladesh posted a total of 178 runs, all out in 49.4 overs.

Key contributions from Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary, who scored 60 runs, and Rabeya Khan, who remained not out at 43, were crucial in setting the target.

England's bowling prowess was on display with Sophie Ecclestone taking three wickets and Charlie Dean claiming two, leading their side's attack effectively to restrict the opponent's batting lineup.

